The 2024 Chicago Democratic National Convention is nearly here, evidenced by the first DNC street closures and speaker lists slowly coming together.

The four-day convention in Chicago officially kicks off Monday Aug. 19 and runs through Thursday, Aug. 22.

On Monday, a week ahead of the DNC's start date, crews began installing security perimeter fencing, marking the first of several days of closures in the lead-up to the major event at the United Center and McCormick Place.

"Residents can expect intermittent traffic impacts in the areas around both convention sites due to restricted parking, rolling street closures and possible full street closures as needed," convention officials said in a release.

Full street closures are slated to begin at 10 p.m. Friday at McCormick Place and at 7 p.m. Saturday for the United Center as part of the schedule.

"Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow extra travel time during the buildout and throughout the week of the convention," officials said.

In addition to the fencing closures, additional closures are anticipated for the week of the convention.

Here are the street closures planned for each location ahead of the DNC:

United Center – Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout

Subject to Change

Monday, August 12

· 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all build areas along the security perimeter.

Monday, August 12 – Saturday, August 17

· 8 a.m. Fencing staging and install begins, expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Saturday, August 17

· United Center street closures begin at 7 p.m. along the restricted perimeter (security enforced).

United Center Fencing: Staging and Install – Parking Restrictions and Street Closures:

Monday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood, Wolcott between Washington & Warren; Paulina: Monroe to Adams

– build out on Washington: Damen to Wood, Wolcott between Washington & Warren; Paulina: Monroe to Adams Tuesday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood; Wood: Washington to Warren; Warren between Wood and Paulina

– build out on Washington: Damen to Wood; Wood: Washington to Warren; Warren between Wood and Paulina Wednesday – build out on Damen: Washington to Warren; Warren: Damen to Hoyne; Hoyne: Warren to Madison

– build out on Damen: Washington to Warren; Warren: Damen to Hoyne; Hoyne: Warren to Madison Thursday – build out on Adams: Damen to Wood

– build out on Adams: Damen to Wood Friday– build out on Madison: Hoyne to Seeley; Seeley: Madison to Adams; Damen: Adams to Jackson; Monroe: Wood to Paulina.

Friday, August 23

1 a.m. Take Down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

McCormick Place - Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout

Subject to Change

Monday, August 12

· 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all build areas along the security perimeter.

· 9 a.m. Fencing staging begins, expect rolling curb lane full street closures.

Tuesday, August 13 – Friday, August 16

· 12:01 a.m. Fencing install begins, expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Friday, August 16

· 10 p.m. McCormick Place Street Closures begin, restricted perimeter (security enforced).

McCormick Place Fencing: Staging and Install Parking Restrictions and Street Closures:

Tuesday – build out on 24 th Place: Michigan to McCormick Place; Indiana: 24 th Place to 24 th St; 24 th St; Michigan to Indiana; Michigan: 24 th Place to 25 th St.; MLK Drive: McCormick to 25 th St.

– build out on 24 Place: Michigan to McCormick Place; Indiana: 24 Place to 24 St; 24 St; Michigan to Indiana; Michigan: 24 Place to 25 St.; MLK Drive: McCormick to 25 St. Wednesday – build out on Indiana: 24 th Place to Cermak; Cermak: Indiana to McCormick; 25 th St at MLK Dr & McCormick

– build out on Indiana: 24 Place to Cermak; Cermak: Indiana to McCormick; 25 St at MLK Dr & McCormick Thursday – build out on McCormick: Cermak to MLK Dr.

Thursday, August 22

6 p.m. Take down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

When is the DNC in Chicago?

The convention will take place from Aug. 19-22.

It comes just over a week after Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination following a whirlwind in the Democratic Party that began with President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Who is speaking at the DNC in Chicago?

The DNC will feature speeches from President Joe Biden and multiple former Democratic presidents, according to a report from NBC News.

Though an official schedule of speeches for the upcoming convention has yet to be released, NBC News reported that former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are slated to address Democratic delegates and supporters.

In addition to Bill Clinton, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also slated to speak, as is Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter who will be appearing on Carter's behalf.

Last week, Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the November general election, with both candidates also expected to deliver speeches ceremonially accepting their nominations.

A full list of speakers for the convention is to be determined.