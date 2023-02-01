How to Celebrate Black History Month In Chicago

Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month, a time to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

Chicago carries special ties to the event, as the concept was created by University of Chicago grad Cater G. Woodson, known as "The Father of Black History," in 1926. What began as a week-long observance grew over time to a month-long and is now celebrated worldwide.

There are various ways to celebrate the month and educate yourself on Black history. For those looking to honor Black History Month in Chicago, here are a few of the many ways to do so.

See the History

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center: DuSable is the country’s first independent museum focused on the history of African American culture. Located in the Washington Park area, the facility is home to more than 15,000 unique artifacts.

To learn more, see here.

A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum: This Pullman-area museum is the only one in the nation focused on African American's contributions to labor history. Though focused primarily on the history of the Pullman Company and The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (Pullman Porters), they offer other attractions such as a Great Migration Trail tour.

To learn more, see here.

Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Bust: Jean Baptise Pointe DuSable, a Haitian of African and French descent, is known as Chicago's founder and the first non-native person to settle in the city. In his honor, a bronze bust sits on the Magnificent Mile along the Chicago River, where his trade post is thought to have been established.

To learn more, see here.

Support Black-Owned Businesses, Restaurants and Artists

Ain't She Sweet Cafe: This quaint neighborhood cafe specializes in fresh food, offering a variety of sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, and more. With two locations on Chicago's South Side, one in Bronzeville and the other in Beverly, it's safe to say that Ain't She Sweet is a fan favorite.

To learn more, see here.

Truth Italian Restaurant: Located in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Truth Italian is a rising star. Though known for their soulful brunch dishes, the restaurant offers a myriad of delicious lunch options. Be sure to arrive early on weekends, as they do not take reservations.

To learn more, see here.

14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar: This Hyde Park eatery specializes in Carribean inspired cuisine and cocktails. The lively restaurant offers a wide variety of unique rums, and stays open until 1am Thursday through Saturday, making this the perfect late-night spot.

To learn more, see here.

Black Ensemble Theatre: Founded by actress and playwright Jackie Taylor, the Black Ensemble Theatre is an innovator in the African American arts community. The theater, located in the Uptown neighborhood, is known for their lively musical performances.

To learn more, see here.

Little Black Pearl Art and Design Center: Little Black Pearl is an art focused non-profit organization, serving Chicago's Kenwood, Woodlawn, and Bronzeville neighborhoods. Located in Kenwood, the 4000 square foot facility is host to a variety of musical performances, poetry readings, art exhibitions, and more.

To learn more, see here.

Connect Gallery: Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, Connect was originally created as a pop-up in conjunction with the renowned Silver Room Block Party. However, it eventually grew into a storefront gallery, and now hosts a plethora of up-and-coming local Black artists.

To learn more, see here.