Think twice before settling up your balance with the Illinois Tollway amid imposter scam

A new text message on your phone may claim to be from the Illinois Tollway, but it’s actually a scammer after your money.

NBC 5 Responds was tipped off by a viewer who contacted us and shared the text.

The imposter text message reads:

“We’ve noticed an outstanding toll amount of $12.50 on your record.” It instructs the recipient to click on a link to settle the balance, and pay a late fee of $50.

It turns out the viewer who received this text works in information technology security for a local school district. She explained to NBC 5 Responds the warning signs that stood out to her as a scam.

“One thing was that it came from a full phone number. I ended up looking up the number it came from Montreal,” said Amy Norris, the recipient of the text message. “And the other thing was that it said ‘toll way’ instead of ‘tollway’ - one word. That’s how the actual tollway spells it.

On the left is the picture Norris sent to NBC 5 Responds, showing the imposter text message. On the right is a legitimate text message from the IL Tollway.

According to Norris, several of her friends also received the imposter text.

NBC 5 Responds asked the Illinois Tollway about the imposter text. It told us in part:

“The Illinois Tollway worked immediately this weekend with the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology and the appropriate federal authorities to take down the phony website responsible for the phishing texts that were sent to some I-PASS customers.” It went on to say: “I-PASS customers should delete any text they’ve received stating an outstanding toll amount.”

If you want to check your Illinois tollway balance, and make sure you don’t owe any legitimate fees, log into your account online at www.illinoistollway.com or call customer service at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.