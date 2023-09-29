Closing of The Signature Room leaves one family out on $1,700 for event deposit

The sudden closure of a famous Chicago restaurant has one family scrambling to get answers, and their money back.

Thursday, longtime fine dining eatery "The Signature Room" announced it was closing permanently due to issues with renewing their lease.



Andrea Purcell, of California, told NBC 5 Responds she put down a $1,700 deposit for her mother’s upcoming 70th birthday party.

Purcell's event invitation. Her mother's 70th birthday party was slated to be at the Signature Room on Nov 18th.



She was surprised to hear the news of the restaurant’s closure Thursday, saying she just paid part of her deposit on Wednesday. Despite repeated calls and emails, Purcell says she can’t get through to anyone with The Signature Room to get a response about a refund.

Purcell said most of her e-mails have bounced back and calls to the restaurant have gone unanswered.

"Even if you're going to close, have the common decency to give some sort of notification. The way I understand it, they left a letter on the door. But what about the people like me who live in California that book? There was no e-mail, there was no anything. We had to find out through TikTok and Facebook. It’s crazy," Purcell said.

NBC 5 Responds also been reached out to Signature Room owners Richard Roman and Nick Pyknis for a comment about Purcell's deposit. We will update this story when we hear back.