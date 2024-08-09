Clear the Shelters 2024: Full list of participating Chicago-area animal shelters

It's time for Clear the Shelters! Ten years ago, NBC, Telemundo and YOU began helping animals find their forever homes. Every year we look forward to highlighting the amazing work done by our local shelters. This year again we encourage you to come adopt a pet during this month-long initiative, from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10.
Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in over one million animals finding a home. Last year alone more than 157,000 were adopted, and this year we want to surpass that number. Let's make our tenth annual event the biggest one yet!
What is Clear the Shelters?
Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to save shelter animals across the country. Some shelters host events throughout the month-long event and we encourage you to go out to support in hope you find the pet for you!
When is 2024 Clear the Shelters?
Our event lasts for a 30-day period, this year from Aug. 10 through Sept. 10. In honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run of Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.
Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures.
How do I adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters?
Each shelter is different. Look at the list below and click on it to visit the individual sites and follow their adoption process.
Can I help even if I don’t want to adopt a pet?
Yes, please donate! Your donations go a long way! Shelters and fosters do as much as they can for the animals but to do more, they need funding. This year NBC and Telemundo has set aside $25,000 for shelters. For any amount you donate we will match the donations while supplies last.
It would be paw-some for YOU to take this opportunity to grow your family! For more information on Clear the Shelters, click here. Let’s Clear the Shelters!
Below is the full list of Chicagoland area shelter participants:
4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever
29 W. 150 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 293-8772
Anti-Cruelty
157 W. Grand, Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 644-8338
Anderson Humane
1000 S. La Fox St., South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 697-2880
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL 60304
(708) 848-8155
Border Tails Rescue
2975 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062
(847) 813-5774
CatNap from the Heart
1101 Beach Ave., La Grange Park, IL 60526
(708) 352-3914
Chicago Animal Care and Control
2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608
(312) 747-1406
Community Animal Rescue Effort
4927 Main St., Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 705-2653
DuPage County Animal Services
120 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 407-2800
Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society Rescue
317 S. Ardmore, Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 640-4924
Heartland Animal Shelter
586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 296-6400
Humane Indiana
421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321
(219) 922-3811
Humane Society of Hobart
2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-0103
Hooved Animal Humane Society
10804 McConnell Road, Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 337-5563
IAMRA - Illinois Alaskan Malamute Rescue Association
200 E. Evergreen Suite 123, Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 735-9466
Kankakee County Animal Control
1270 Stanford Dr., Kankakee, IL 60901
(815) 937-2949
Kendall County Animal Control
802 W. John St., Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-9256
Kitties For Keeps Rescue
PO Box 285, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 887-8337
Lakeshore Paws Inc*
4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 476-7297
McHenry County Animal Control
100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-6222
Michiana Humane Society
722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN 46360
(219) 872-4499
Orphans of the Storm
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015
(847) 945-0235
PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 935-7297
Pet Profile Rescue
13601 Longview Dr., Homer Glen, IL 60491
(630) 219-9703
Paws and Claws Cat Rescue
829 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL 60202
(224) 307-2900
Peoria County Animal Protection Services
2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 672-2440
Porter County Animal Shelter
3355 Bertholet Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 465-3550
Renko Animal Rescue
26625 Grande Poplar Dr. Plainfield, IL 60585
(630) 708-2008
Rover Rescue of Illinois
PO Box 4074, Kane, IL 60507
(630) 897-7454
SAYv Animal Organization
1147 Brook Forest Ave. Unit 604, Shorewood, IL 60404
(386) 848-6366
South Suburban Humane Society
2207 W 183rd St., Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 960-3240
St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines
525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187
(847) 773-7639
The Moon Dog Farm
PO Box 1552, Sauk Village, IL 60411
(928) 288-6097
The Refuge for Saving the Wildlife, Incorporated
2720 Dundee Road Suite 229, Northbrook, IL 60062
(847) 509-1026
Traveling Tails Dog Rescue
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 351-0143
Treasured Friends Animal Rescue
711 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 381-8562
Treasured Friends Inc*
121 N. Wood St., Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 381-8562
Trio Animal Foundation
4911 W. Patterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60641
(312) 909-9680
Wright Way Rescue
5915 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 728-5434