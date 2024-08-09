Clear the Shelters 2024: Full list of participating Chicago-area animal shelters

It's time for Clear the Shelters! Ten years ago, NBC, Telemundo and YOU began helping animals find their forever homes. Every year we look forward to highlighting the amazing work done by our local shelters. This year again we encourage you to come adopt a pet during this month-long initiative, from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10.

Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in over one million animals finding a home. Last year alone more than 157,000 were adopted, and this year we want to surpass that number. Let's make our tenth annual event the biggest one yet!

What is Clear the Shelters?

Clear the Shelters is an annual campaign to save shelter animals across the country. Some shelters host events throughout the month-long event and we encourage you to go out to support in hope you find the pet for you!

When is 2024 Clear the Shelters?

Our event lasts for a 30-day period, this year from Aug. 10 through Sept. 10. In honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run of Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures.

How do I adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters?

Each shelter is different. Look at the list below and click on it to visit the individual sites and follow their adoption process.

Can I help even if I don’t want to adopt a pet?

Yes, please donate! Your donations go a long way! Shelters and fosters do as much as they can for the animals but to do more, they need funding. This year NBC and Telemundo has set aside $25,000 for shelters. For any amount you donate we will match the donations while supplies last.

It would be paw-some for YOU to take this opportunity to grow your family! For more information on Clear the Shelters, click here. Let’s Clear the Shelters!

Below is the full list of Chicagoland area shelter participants:

4 Paws 4 U 4 Ever

29 W. 150 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago, IL 60185

(630) 293-8772

Anti-Cruelty

157 W. Grand, Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 644-8338

Anderson Humane

1000 S. La Fox St., South Elgin, IL 60177

(847) 697-2880

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL 60304

(708) 848-8155

Border Tails Rescue

2975 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062

(847) 813-5774

CatNap from the Heart

1101 Beach Ave., La Grange Park, IL 60526

(708) 352-3914

Chicago Animal Care and Control

2741 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608

(312) 747-1406

Community Animal Rescue Effort

4927 Main St., Skokie, IL 60077

(847) 705-2653

DuPage County Animal Services

120 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187

(630) 407-2800

Greater Chicago Cage Bird Society Rescue

317 S. Ardmore, Villa Park, IL 60181

(630) 640-4924

Heartland Animal Shelter

586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL 60090

(847) 296-6400

Humane Indiana

421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321

(219) 922-3811

Humane Society of Hobart

2054 E. State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46342

(219) 942-0103

Hooved Animal Humane Society

10804 McConnell Road, Woodstock, IL 60098

(815) 337-5563

IAMRA - Illinois Alaskan Malamute Rescue Association

200 E. Evergreen Suite 123, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

(847) 735-9466

Kankakee County Animal Control

1270 Stanford Dr., Kankakee, IL 60901

(815) 937-2949

Kendall County Animal Control

802 W. John St., Yorkville, IL 60560

(630) 553-9256

Kitties For Keeps Rescue

PO Box 285, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415

(708) 887-8337

Lakeshore Paws Inc*

4611 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46385

(219) 476-7297

McHenry County Animal Control

100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, IL 60014

(815) 459-6222

Michiana Humane Society

722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City, IN 46360

(219) 872-4499

Orphans of the Storm

2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015

(847) 945-0235

PAWS Chicago

1997 N. Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 935-7297

Pet Profile Rescue

13601 Longview Dr., Homer Glen, IL 60491

(630) 219-9703

Paws and Claws Cat Rescue

829 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL 60202

(224) 307-2900

Peoria County Animal Protection Services

2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603

(309) 672-2440

Porter County Animal Shelter

3355 Bertholet Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383

(219) 465-3550

Renko Animal Rescue

26625 Grande Poplar Dr. Plainfield, IL 60585

(630) 708-2008

Rover Rescue of Illinois

PO Box 4074, Kane, IL 60507

(630) 897-7454

SAYv Animal Organization

1147 Brook Forest Ave. Unit 604, Shorewood, IL 60404

(386) 848-6366

South Suburban Humane Society

2207 W 183rd St., Homewood, IL 60430

(708) 960-3240

St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines

525 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL 60187

(847) 773-7639

The Moon Dog Farm

PO Box 1552, Sauk Village, IL 60411

(928) 288-6097

The Refuge for Saving the Wildlife, Incorporated

2720 Dundee Road Suite 229, Northbrook, IL 60062

(847) 509-1026

Traveling Tails Dog Rescue

Palos Heights, IL 60463

(708) 351-0143

Treasured Friends Animal Rescue

711 US Hwy 41, Schererville, IN 46375

(219) 381-8562

Treasured Friends Inc*

121 N. Wood St., Griffith, IN 46319

(219) 381-8562

Trio Animal Foundation

4911 W. Patterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60641

(312) 909-9680

Wright Way Rescue

5915 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove, IL 60053

(847) 728-5434