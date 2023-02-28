Track Live Election Results for Chicago Aldermanic Races

While the race for Chicago mayor will undoubtedly leave many anxiously awaiting results, a number of other big races will be decided across the city that will play a big role in shaping the City Council for the next mayor.

Those are the aldermanic races, and with a dozen incumbents not running for reelection and several others are facing tough fights, Election Night could get interesting.

See Chicago aldermanic race results as they come in below.

For full election results, including Chicago mayor, click here