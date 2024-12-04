Illinois streets among America's best for Christmas shopping

A new ranking of the best streets in America for Christmas shopping features several entries from Chicago’s suburbs.

The ranking, compiled by Present.com via a survey for more than 3,000 people, features a total of four streets from the state of Illinois.

Tops among those streets is Woodstock Square in suburban Woodstock, which was ranked as the No. 37 street for Christmas shopping in the U.S.

Woodstock Square is well-known nationally because of its prominent place in the film “Groundhog Day,” where most of the movie was filmed in the early 1990s.

According to “Naturally McHenry County,” the square transforms into a wonderland every holiday season, with lights, locally-owned shops and plenty of cozy restaurants to choose from. Caroling and parades are also part of the holiday fun in the area, according to the website.

Princeton’s Main Street checked in at No. 98, Geneva’s Third Street at No. 100, and Galena’s Main Street was No. 121.

Main Street in Aurora, New York was No. 1 in the rankings, followed by streets in Cooperstown, New York, New Hope, Pennsylvania, Mystic, Connecticut and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Madison, Indiana’s Main Street was the top-ranked street in Indiana at No. 51. Broad Street in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was ranked No. 46, making it the top street in the state.

The ranking aimed to celebrate shopping options that are located close together, celebrating “craftsmanship and artistry” and building “community connections,” according to the website.