The Illinois Republican Party has named its 64 delegates to the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, including two sitting members of Congress and a former gubernatorial candidate.

Each of Illinois' 17 congressional districts will send three delegates apiece to the convention, according to a press release issued by the party. In addition, 13 at-large delegates will also cast ballots during the event, which kicks off Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

According to the list released Wednesday, Reps. Mary Miller and Mike Bost will both be among the delegates headed to Milwaukee to nominate former President Donald Trump for the third consecutive election cycle.

One other congressional candidate will serve as a delegate to the convention, as James Marter will represent the 14th District, according to the press release. He'll aim to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood in the November election.

Don Tracy, chair of the Republican Party in the state of Illinois, will serve as an at-large delegate to the convention.

District 1

Stephanie Balich

Dale Charletta

Christina Clausen

District 2

Tammy Burnham

Suzanne Rickman

Laurie Schaefer

District 3

Victoria Beis

Andrew Fletcher

Gordon “Jay” Kinzler

District 4

Robert “Bob” Kelsey Jr.

William McCloy

Sherrie Saratore

District 5

Eloise Gerson

Kenneth Jochum

Alan Spitz

District 6

Kathleen “Kathy” Abbate

Joyce Hebein

Scott Kaspar

District 7

John Bergholz

Thomas Mannix

Adrian Wright

District 8

Brett Corrigan

Joseph Folisi

Peter Kopsaftis

District 9

Joseph Cerni

Susan Sweeney

Julie Cho

District 10

Jennifer Neubauer

Mark Shaw

Margaret Siebert

District 11

Antonio Cundari

Richard Lawrence

Karen Tirio

District 12

Travis Akin

Darren Bailey

Congressman Mike Bost

District 13

Elizabeth Bron

Kent Gray

Myles Nelson

District 14

Jaye DeBates

James Marter

Larry Smith

District 15

Joe Alexander

William Graff

Congresswoman Mary Miller

District 16

John Cabello

Diane Jordan

Jan Klass

District 17

Errol Baptist

Donald Johnson

Lana Soldat

At large delegates

Jay Bergman

Terri Bryant

Andrew Chesney

Aaron Del Mar

Demetra Demonte

Mark Hosty

Shaun Murphy

Laura Pollastrini

Richard Porter

Dave Severin

Beth Findley Smith

Don Tracy

Jan Weber

Alternate delegates

Lynn Franco, CD-1

Karen Roti, CD-1

John Walters, CD-1

Dean Burnham, CD-2

Judy Diekleman, CD-2

Kenneth Woodward Jr., CD-2

Farah Bari, CD-3

Balwinder Chhokar-Sahota, CD-3

Angela Maino, CD-4

Kristina McCloy, CD-4

Michael Danforth, CD-5

Winston Skoein, CD-5

Patricia Sutarik, CD-5

Larisa Calvanese, CD-6

Beth Damas, CD-6

Andrew Krok, CD-6

Patricia Easley, CD-7

Hector Garcia, CD-7

Kristine F. Farra, CD-7

Edward Lapinski, CD-8

Nick Peric, CD-8

Bernadine Hossfeld, CD-9

Jaime Milton, CD-9

Robin Hans, CD-10

Michelle Parnell, CD-10

Petrina Burman, CD-10

Danielle Gehrt, CD-11

Joseph Sell, CD-11

John Shaw, CD-11

Rhonda Belford, CD-12

Margaret Diederich, CD-12

Charlie Meier, CD-12

Mike Babcock, CD-13

Taunya Madden, CD-13

Tom McRae, CD-13

Gennie Siwicki, Cd-14

Krishna K. Bansal, CD-14

Steve Drake, CD-15

Mechtild “Mecki” Kosin, CD-15

Chris Miller, CD-15

Corey Allen, CD-16

Margee Cullinan, CD-16

Joshua Harris, CD-16

David Paul Blumenshine, CD-17

Brian Stewart, CD-17

John Zajicek, CD-17

Charles “Chuck” Cerniglia, At Large

Kirk Donald, At Large

Mark Hurley, At Large

Daniel Kelley, At Large

Luther Landon, At Large

Ted Livengood, At Large

Suzi Schmidt, At Large

Michelle Schurman, At Large

Cornelius Shanahan, At Large

Wayne Smith, At Large