The Illinois Republican Party has named its 64 delegates to the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, including two sitting members of Congress and a former gubernatorial candidate.
Each of Illinois' 17 congressional districts will send three delegates apiece to the convention, according to a press release issued by the party. In addition, 13 at-large delegates will also cast ballots during the event, which kicks off Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of speeches each day Monday through Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.
According to the list released Wednesday, Reps. Mary Miller and Mike Bost will both be among the delegates headed to Milwaukee to nominate former President Donald Trump for the third consecutive election cycle.
One other congressional candidate will serve as a delegate to the convention, as James Marter will represent the 14th District, according to the press release. He'll aim to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood in the November election.
Don Tracy, chair of the Republican Party in the state of Illinois, will serve as an at-large delegate to the convention.
District 1
Stephanie Balich
Dale Charletta
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Christina Clausen
District 2
Tammy Burnham
Suzanne Rickman
Laurie Schaefer
District 3
Victoria Beis
Andrew Fletcher
Gordon “Jay” Kinzler
District 4
Robert “Bob” Kelsey Jr.
William McCloy
Sherrie Saratore
District 5
Eloise Gerson
Kenneth Jochum
Alan Spitz
District 6
Kathleen “Kathy” Abbate
Joyce Hebein
Scott Kaspar
District 7
John Bergholz
Thomas Mannix
Adrian Wright
District 8
Brett Corrigan
Joseph Folisi
Peter Kopsaftis
District 9
Joseph Cerni
Susan Sweeney
Julie Cho
District 10
Jennifer Neubauer
Mark Shaw
Margaret Siebert
District 11
Antonio Cundari
Richard Lawrence
Karen Tirio
District 12
Travis Akin
Darren Bailey
Congressman Mike Bost
District 13
Elizabeth Bron
Kent Gray
Myles Nelson
District 14
Jaye DeBates
James Marter
Larry Smith
District 15
Joe Alexander
William Graff
Congresswoman Mary Miller
District 16
John Cabello
Diane Jordan
Jan Klass
District 17
Errol Baptist
Donald Johnson
Lana Soldat
At large delegates
Jay Bergman
Terri Bryant
Andrew Chesney
Aaron Del Mar
Demetra Demonte
Mark Hosty
Shaun Murphy
Laura Pollastrini
Richard Porter
Dave Severin
Beth Findley Smith
Don Tracy
Jan Weber
Alternate delegates
Lynn Franco, CD-1
Karen Roti, CD-1
John Walters, CD-1
Dean Burnham, CD-2
Judy Diekleman, CD-2
Kenneth Woodward Jr., CD-2
Farah Bari, CD-3
Balwinder Chhokar-Sahota, CD-3
Angela Maino, CD-4
Kristina McCloy, CD-4
Michael Danforth, CD-5
Winston Skoein, CD-5
Patricia Sutarik, CD-5
Larisa Calvanese, CD-6
Beth Damas, CD-6
Andrew Krok, CD-6
Patricia Easley, CD-7
Hector Garcia, CD-7
Kristine F. Farra, CD-7
Edward Lapinski, CD-8
Nick Peric, CD-8
Bernadine Hossfeld, CD-9
Jaime Milton, CD-9
Robin Hans, CD-10
Michelle Parnell, CD-10
Petrina Burman, CD-10
Danielle Gehrt, CD-11
Joseph Sell, CD-11
John Shaw, CD-11
Rhonda Belford, CD-12
Margaret Diederich, CD-12
Charlie Meier, CD-12
Mike Babcock, CD-13
Taunya Madden, CD-13
Tom McRae, CD-13
Gennie Siwicki, Cd-14
Krishna K. Bansal, CD-14
Steve Drake, CD-15
Mechtild “Mecki” Kosin, CD-15
Chris Miller, CD-15
Corey Allen, CD-16
Margee Cullinan, CD-16
Joshua Harris, CD-16
David Paul Blumenshine, CD-17
Brian Stewart, CD-17
John Zajicek, CD-17
Charles “Chuck” Cerniglia, At Large
Kirk Donald, At Large
Mark Hurley, At Large
Daniel Kelley, At Large
Luther Landon, At Large
Ted Livengood, At Large
Suzi Schmidt, At Large
Michelle Schurman, At Large
Cornelius Shanahan, At Large
Wayne Smith, At Large