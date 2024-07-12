Who will speak at Republican National Convention in Milwaukee?

As of Friday, three days out from the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, an official schedule of speakers still has not been released.

While several politicians and celebrities, including a few surprising guests, confirmed speeches on their own behalf, their presence has not yet officially been confirmed by convention organizers.

The RNC takes place Monday through Thursday at Fiserv Forum, where the GOP will officially nominate former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of the former president, told WISN-TV she thinks people will be "surprised and excited" to see the list of "unlikely" speakers.

As the co-chair of the committee, Trump herself is expected to speak.

Perhaps one of the most surprising speakers of all is rapper, model and television personality Amber Rose.

Rose, who previously dated Kanye West, announced her speech at the convention on X and Instagram, saying, “It’s True…#MAGA.” Her attendance has not been confirmed by the RNC.

An anonymous source with close knowledge of the schedule told NBC News that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had now been added after initially not being given a spot. DeSantis, who dropped out of the primary election race in January and endorsed Trump, has been the governor of Florida since 2019.

"I will confirm a change in schedule that means he will now be speaking," the source said.

A source close to DeSantis, however, said they had always been on the schedule.

"We have been told for a while we had a speaking slot and have never been told we do not," that source said.

The RNC has not officially confirmed DeSantis as a speaker.

Campaign staff for Jim Banks, a former senator and current representative from Indiana, confirmed he will also deliver a speech at the convention. Banks has endorsed Trump and is currently up for election in the senate.

According to Banks' staff, he will speak at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Jeff Kauffman, Republican Party of Iowa Chair, said in a statement to the Des Moines Register he will deliver a speech to formally nominate Trump on Monday afternoon.

Kauffman is a long-time Trump supporter, who maintained his neutrality throughout the Iowa caucus process.

In his statement, Kauffman also said that as far as he knows, this is the first time any Iowan has delivered the speech to nominate the candidate.

Kauffman is not the only Iowan to take the stage. Brenna Bird, Iowa attorney general, also confirmed her speaking slot in a statement to the Des Moines Register. In her statement, she said she is scheduled to speak Tuesday.

Neither Bird nor Kauffman's speeches have been confirmed by the RNC.

Trump's announcement of his vice-presidential running mate is one of the most highly anticipated moments of the convention.

Sources familiar with the convention’s schedule said Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is set to speak right before the vice-presidential candidate does on Wednesday.

The younger Trump is both a close friend and avid supporter of J.D. Vance, the senator from Ohio who is widely considered to be one of Trump’s possible picks for the vice president spot.

The announcement of Trump Jr.'s speech is yet to be confirmed by the RNC.

The full schedule of speakers has still not been released, and is expected to come before Monday when the convention kicks off.