2024 RNC live: Watch Day 3 of the Republican National Convention

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Republican National Convention ramps up for its third day in Milwaukee Wednesday, bringing some highly anticipated speeches to the lineup.

Day 3 of the RNC will see remarks from some of the biggest names at the convention, including former President Donald Trump's newly named running mate JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and more.

You can watch it all live. Here's how:

What time is the 2024 RNC?

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Wednesday's program will likely get underway at approximately 5:45 p.m. CT.

How can you watch the RNC live?

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of speeches each day Monday through Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps. (Watch live in the player above)

Streaming times include:

Monday: 12:50 p.m.-4:41 p.m., 6-10 p.m. CT

Tuesday: 5-10 p.m. CT

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. CT

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. CT

On Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) beginning at 8 p.m. CT, NBC 5 will carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

Who is speaking at the RNC?

While Trump himself is still not slated to speak at the convention Wednesday, his selected running mate will.

JD Vance will give his first public address since being named the former president's pick in the 2024 race.

Trump is not expected to speak at the RNC until Thursday night, though it's unclear if he will make some remarks sooner surrounding the running mate announcement.

As for the list of speakers Wednesday, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. will address the crowd, along with his daughter, Kai Trump.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also secured a speaking slot.

See Wednesday's lineup here.

You can find a full list of expected speakers for the entire convention here.

What are the themes for this year's RNC?

Trump's campaign announced the 2024 Republican National Convention program, revealing daily "themes" for the event. They include:

Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again

Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again

Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again

Thursday: Make America Great Once Again