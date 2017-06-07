Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg still has three years left on his contract with the team, but a new report suggests that he may get an opportunity to jump back to the college ranks.

According to a report by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, Hoiberg has emerged as a candidate for the vacant head coaching position at The Ohio State University. The Buckeyes, who just fired Thad Matta earlier this week, are reportedly eyeballing Hoiberg, who had a great deal of success as the head coach at Iowa State before being hired by the Bulls in 2015.

After Parrish’s report came out, numerous Bulls reporters cited sources as saying that the team was unaware of the rumors surrounding Hoiberg and the Buckeyes’ vacancy, but Chicago Tribune scribe K.C. Johnson went one step further and talked to Hoiberg himself.

“Anytime your name is associated with (a) great job, it’s an honor,” Hoiberg told Johnson. “But I’m head coach of the Bulls, (and) have no intention of leaving.”

Hoiberg has three years left on his contract with the Bulls, a deal that will pay him $5 million per season. If he were to take another job, the Bulls would no longer be on the hook for that money, but they would also have to search for a new head coach after announcing that they would keep Hoiberg earlier this offseason.