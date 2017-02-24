Former President Barack Obama Greeted By Screaming Crowds When Spotted in Manhattan | NBC Chicago
Former President Barack Obama Greeted By Screaming Crowds When Spotted in Manhattan

By Jessy Edwards

    Former President Barack Obama drew a crowd upon exit from a Manhattan office building.

    (Published 13 minutes ago)

    Former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance in New York City Friday afternoon, where he was spotted and greeted by adoring fans.

    It was not immediately clear why Obama was in the city, but he was seen leaving an office building at 160 Fifth Avenue, near the Flatiron Building, around 12 p.m.

    There was a strong security presence around the entrance to the building prior to Obama's exit, and by the time he made his departure the street was thronged the people waiting to catch a glimpse of the former president.

    Video posted on Instagram showed a relaxed Obama walk out of the building with a coffee cup in hand, smiling and waving to the crowd.

    The crowds can be heard screaming "I love you" as he makes his way to a waiting car.

    More to come.

    Published 9 minutes ago
