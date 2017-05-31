Documents: Man, Friends Raped Teen Over 6 Days

One man is under arrest and police are searching for six more accused of raping a 14-year-old girl over a six-day period.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains graphic content.

Police have released court documents for the case of a New Britain man accused of kidnapping a teen and raping her with his friends in a basement for six days.

Miguel Pagan, 20, faces charges that include trafficking a person, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, kidnapping with a firearm and two counts of risk of injury to a minor by sexual contact.

New Britain Police said they received a report of a missing juvenile on April 7. The 14-year-old's foster mother contacted the girl's biological mother to say she had been missing. When the girl's biological mother checked Facebook messenger, it appeared the teen hadn't been active in more than 16 hours, which was odd behavior, according to the court documents.

The mother soon learned that her daughter may be with "Wookie", who was later identified as Pagan. She was able to obtain Pagan's address and phone number through a mutual friend, police said.

A friend of the girl's family assisted police in arranging for the victim to be dropped off around the area of the McDonald's parking lot in the New Britain Plaza and brought her inside Price Rite, according to the documents.

Police said the family friend called Pagan and heard him accuse the 20-year-old of holding the teen against her will and raping her. The friend told police that the teen had told him she had been raped several times over the course of six days in Pagan's basement recording studio at 184 Clark Street.

The responding officer said two years ago police served a narcotics search warrant at 184 Clark Street and recalled the basement was under construction because a music recording studio was being built.

With the information provided, police saw Pagan posted an announcement on Facebook about a party he was throwing on April 13, where officers ultimately arrested him. During an interview at the station, the suspect admitted to having sex with the minor after picking her up on the west side of the city on April 7. He also admitted to having photos of her on his phone.

Search warrants were applied for Pagan's Facebook account and cellphone. Police found 13 photos of the victim dating back to April 3, indicating that he had known the girl before keeping her at his home for almost a week, according to court documents.

Police found that Pagan had exchanged text messages with a friend about the victim. They also found pictures of Pagan holding a long barreled black firearm. Pagan posted a video on Snapchat with the firearm with the caption, "talking (expletive) on Facebook this is what we give 'em."

Police found messages between Pagan and a person believed to be his mother. The messages include the person saying they heard Pagan was putting something in girls drinks and having sex with them. The person also urged Pagan to, "use CONDOMS NO EVIDENCE," the investigation found.

During an interview with police, the victim named eight men who raped her. She said Pagan had raped her several times over the course of six days and had bit her. The victim also said Pagan raped her with a knife and made cuts in her on her stomach and neck that had caused her pain two or three times. She had physical marks on her body that corroborated her story. She told police on the fifth day at the house on Clark Street, all eight men took turns having sex with her at one time, according to the court documents.

She said she made several attempts to escape but the window in the basement was too high. She said when she tried to leave, Pagan and his friends would hold her neck and arms back, the documents detail.

The victim told police that Pagan had given her a "white powder" to put on her lips and teeth. She said after she washed it down with Hennessy, she fell asleep. This happened a few times over the six days. Police later identified this white powder as MDMA or "Molly".

Pagan is being held on a $1 million bond. Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call New Britain Police.