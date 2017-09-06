Martin Shkreli, the eccentric former pharmaceutical CEO notorious for a price-gouging scandal and for his snide "Pharma Bro" persona on social media, was convicted Friday on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Martin "Pharma Bro" Shkreli within a two-day period this week offered $5,000 bounties for people who plucked some of Hillary Clinton's hair from her head and gave it to him, and also put his one-of-a-kind copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album up for sale after having bought it for $2 million more than two years ago, CNBC reported.

Shkreli's Clinton hair prize offer led to an inquiry from the U.S. Secret Service, according to Shkreli himself.

And his eBay auction of Wu-Tang's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" as of late Wednesday had attracted a top bid of more than $710,000.

Shkreli, 34, was convicted in Brooklyn federal court in early August of three counts of securities fraud, but was acquitted of five other criminal counts. Shkreli was accused by prosecutors of defrauding a group of hedge fund investors, and then of ripping off the drug company he founded, Retrophin, to pay back their money.

