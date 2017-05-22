British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left at least 19 people dead and 50 wounded.

After a deadly explosion went off at a concert at Manchester Arena in England Monday night, famous figures took to social media to react.

The explosion occurred toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert. British police said that 19 were confirmed dead and about 50 were injured. No one is in custody and the motive is still unknown. Police are treating it as a terrorist incident until their hear otherwise.

Developing 19 Dead in Explosion at Grande Concert

There are still few details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but witnesses reported hearing a loud bang coming from near the arena's bars.



Celebrities, politicians and others took to Twitter to offer their thoughts.