Driver Punched, Kicked by Georgia Police Officers Speaks Out

A man punched and kicked in the head by two Georgia cops during a traffic stop told NBC News that he earlier had an "encounter" with one of the officers.
Video posted online appears to show 21-year-old student Demetrius Hollins being kicked by Officer Robert McDonald of the Gwinnett County Police Department while lying on the ground in handcuffs.
A second video later surfaced that purportedly shows Hollins being punched in the face by Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni as he stepped out of his car in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
