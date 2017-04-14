Driver Punched, Kicked by Georgia Police Officers Speaks Out

In this undated Gwinnett County Police Department photo (from l. to r.) Master Police Officer Robert McDonald and Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni poses for an official portrait. Gwinnett County police said in an emailed statement Thursday, April 13, 2017, that Bongiovanni was fired after a new video surfaced showing him hitting a man in the face. Earlier in the day, police announced that Master Police Officer Robert McDonald had been fired after video showed him kicking the same man in the head even though the man was handcuffed on the ground.

A man punched and kicked in the head by two Georgia cops during a traffic stop told NBC News that he earlier had an "encounter" with one of the officers.

Video posted online appears to show 21-year-old student Demetrius Hollins being kicked by Officer Robert McDonald of the Gwinnett County Police Department while lying on the ground in handcuffs.

A second video later surfaced that purportedly shows Hollins being punched in the face by Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni as he stepped out of his car in Lawrenceville, Georgia.