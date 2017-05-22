At Least 20 Dead in Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert at Manchester Arena: British Police | NBC Chicago
At Least 20 Dead in Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert at Manchester Arena: British Police

The explosion happened toward the end of an Ariana Grande concert

    British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left an unknown number of people dead and wounded.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    At least 20 people were killed Monday, and hundreds injured, in an explosion at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, according to preliminary findings, NBC News reported.

    On social media, people shared videos of people rushing from the arena and ambulances arriving.

    “I just heard a loud bang right after the concert," Ivo Delgado told NBC News. "Only heard one. People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena. When we left [the main arena] there was smoke and people lying on the floor."

    Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's U.S. record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

    Explosion Reported at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester-Arena

    Courtesy @hannawwh

    Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

    The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

    From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
