British police on Monday said an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left at least 19 people dead and 50 wounded.

Ivo Delgado, who attended the show at Manchester Arena, told NBC News that a loud bang occurred after the event had ended and he was waiting in line to leave. Then he saw smoke, people lying on the floor and someone with a blood face.

Another witness, Robert Tempkin, described confusion after the bang, told BBC that some people said they'd seen blood, while others believed the sound was the popping of balloons.

"You could feel it in your chest," she said. "It was chaotic," attendee Catherine Macfarlane said. "Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out."