No, Canadian bartenders don't have a heavy pour.

Authorities in Canada are recalling a popular brand of gin after bottles containing nearly double the advertised amount of alcohol were discovered.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said some bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand London Dry Gin were found to contain 77 percent alcohol by volume instead of the average 40 percent.

According to the company, a batch of Bombay’s London Dry Gin was bottled before it was correctly diluted during production.

The company said that up to 6,000 Bombay Sapphire bottles may be affected. The affected bottle were only sold in Canada.

Consumer’s are advised not to imbibe the gin in 1.14-liter bottles with the product code L16304. The recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Businesses have been told to remove the drink from their shelves, the agency said.

Bombay Sapphire is produced by the private firm Bacardi, which is well know for its rum products and Grey Goose Vodka.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the gin.