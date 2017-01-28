Trump Travel Restrictions Prompt Protests at Airports Across US

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the impact was already resonating at airports around the world.

The Trump administration has yet to issue guidance to airports and airlines on how to implement the executive order. "Nobody has any idea what is going on," a senior Homeland Security official told NBC News.

Protesters gathered at John F. Kennedy Airport where 12 refugees were detained Saturday. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said Saturday that it would stop all pickups at JFK from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET in solidarity with protesters.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said that a family was detained at Dulles International Airport, where demonstrators were also gathering.

More than 1,000 people RSVP’d to a Facebook event for Saturday’s rally at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, which was organized by several advocacy groups.

The protest was planned for 6 p.m. CST in O’Hare’s International Terminal 5, though dozens arrived at the airport hours earlier, including several volunteer attorneys who gathered to assist travelers entangled in the ban.

West coast activists were set to host a #MuslimBan protest at 3 p.m. PST Saturday at the international arrivals section of San Francisco International Airport. Protesters are expected to be carrying signs that say #NotInOurName, #NeverAgain, END the #MuslimBan and I STAND WITH MUSLIM TRAVELERs, according to an event page.

Protesters including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney gathered at Philadelphia International Airport Saturday, with another protest set to take place at the airport Sunday afternoon. An attorney with the ACLU of Pennsylvania told NBC10 that three adults from Qatar are being detained there, and two Syrian families were briefly detained there Saturday before being sent back on a return flight to the Middle East.

Demonstrators also took to the streets, rallying in cities like Boston, where protesters marched against policies organizers were calling "anti-immigrant and unconstitutional."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.