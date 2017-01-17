Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat for 2017 Tuesday—and only one Illinois restaurant made the cut—and it’s not in Chicago.

"In our fourth annual list we are honoring eateries from across the US, nearly all of which have a perfect five-star rating," said Shannon Eis, vice president of Yelp's corporate communications, in a blog post. "You may notice that most of these businesses are pretty unassuming, offering guests a no-frills type of dining experience, and yet Yelpers go nuts for them."

Papa Marcos Grill and Kabob, in Waukegan, claimed spot number 64 on the delectable list of eateries.

“The tahini sauce is addicting, the hummus is perfect and the little two bite dessert sample I tried was heavenly,” said Yelp user Cathy M.

According to the Middle Eastern restaurant’s website, the establishment is family owned and run by a husband and wife duo since 2012.

“We are informal and we love to make people feel at home,” the website reads. “In our restaurant, you’ll find everything from Chicago Style Sandwiches to our specialty which is Middle East Food.”

Papa Marcos is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 622 Grand Ave. in downtown Waukegan.