A suburban Chicago woman faces charges for allegedly trying to kill her two young children and herself in their Hoffman Estates home, police said.

Officers found Tracy F. Johnson, 38, lying unresponsive on the floor in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue when they arrived for a well-being check at about 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. The door to the apartment was blocked, but officers were able to get inside, police said.

A 5-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy also were found in the home.

Officers smelled a strong odor of natural gas, and the Hoffman Estates Fire Department was called, police said.

The children and Johnson were transported to St. Alexius Medical Center.

Hoffman Estates investigators allege Johnson intentionally tried to kill her children by asphyxiation and then commit suicide, according to police.

Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted homicide. She was expected to appear in bond court Friday in Rolling Meadows.