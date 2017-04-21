James Shields, who has a 1.62 ERA through three starts this season, heads to the 10-day disabled list with a strained right lat.

Shields, who has a 1-0 record with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season, suffered a strained right lat during his last start, and as a result he's being placed on the disabled list.

According to White Sox G.M. Rick Hahn, the team will purchase the contract of pitcher Mike Pelfrey from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Shields' roster spot. Pelfrey has an 0-2 record with a 7.50 ERA in two starts this season with the Knights, and is expected to start for the White Sox on Saturday against the Cleveland Indians in Shields' place.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox will transfer outfielder Charlie Tillson to the 60-day disabled list, Hahn said.