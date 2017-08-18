CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks for a receiver against the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

There is plenty of debate going on right now about which player should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but according to a new video game, the issue is pretty cut and dried.

According to the ratings in the new game Madden 18, Mitchell Trubisky is definitively the best quarterback on the Bears’ roster. Trubisky, the second-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, is rated as a 77 overall in the new game, which hits shelves later this year.

While Mike Glennon isn’t all that far behind him, rating as a 74 in the game, the difference comes in a slew of ratings that Trubisky holds the advantage in.

In speed and acceleration, Trubisky holds a decided edge, rating as an 83 and an 87 respectively in those categories. That far outpaces Glennon, who rates as a 70 and a 76, respectively.

Trubisky is also far ahead of Glennon in agility (83 to 54), strength (71 to 59), and throw accuracy (85 to 75), and while the quarterbacks are tied with a 93 rating in throw power, Trubisky dominates in just about every category.

According to the video game, the best Bears’ player overall is offensive lineman Josh Sitton, who rates as an 89 in the game. Jerrell Freeman (88), Zach Miller (86), Cody Whitehair (86), and Jordan Howard (85) round out the top five.