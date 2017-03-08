The University of Michigan’s trip to the Big Ten Tournament got off to a scary start when the team’s plane skidded off the runway during takeoff on Wednesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the men’s basketball team’s charter flight “aborted takeoff” at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

The plane carrying seven crew members and 109 passengers slid off the end of the runway and through a fence, FAA officials said.

No injuries were reported and all passengers disembarked safely, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the airport remained closed Wednesday afternoon. A student manager for the team tweeted out a video showing damage to the plane:

The Wolverines were scheduled to take on the University of Illinois in Washington, DC, at 11 a.m. CST on Thursday to open its Big Ten Tournament, according to the team’s website.

"The Michigan men's basketball team plane was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

“After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slide [sic] off runway. The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe. The team is making alternative travel plans.”

“Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe,” the statement continued. “Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBlue”