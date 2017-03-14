The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business ranked third in the business category of U.S. News & World Report's new list of the best graduate schools for 2018.

University of Chicago Among U.S. News & World Report's 2018 Best Graduate Schools

The report, released Tuesday, ranks schools across the disciplines of business, law, engineering, education, medicine and nursing.

Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management tied with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for fourth on the list of best business schools. Harvard University tied with the University of Pennsylvania for first.

"A graduate degree can lead to professional advancement and a potential salary increase," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "Whether you are interested in pursuing a full-time program or taking classes part-time, the grad school rankings and advice offer guidance on finding programs that help you fulfill your personal goals."

The report looked at grade point average, faculty-student ratios and job placements after graduation, among other school traits, to determine rankings.

According to the list, there was a shift in law schools, with Harvard Law School dropping to third in this year's ranking. Yale Law School and Stanford Law School remain first and second, respectively.

"Both Duke University and the Pritzker School of Law at Northwestern cracked the top 10 this year, tying at No. 10," according to the report. "Georgetown University once again offers the No. 1 part-time law program."

Harvard took the top spots for medical school for research and best education schools, Massachusetts Institute of Technology was tops for best engineering schools, and Duke University finished first for best nursing schools.

The full rankings are here. Top five spots are below.

Best Business Schools

1. Harvard University (MA) (tie)

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) (tie)

3. University of Chicago (Booth)

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan) (tie)

4. Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL) (tie)

4. Stanford University (CA) (tie)

Best Law Schools

1. Yale University (CT)

2. Stanford University (CA)

3. Harvard University (MA)

4. University of Chicago

5. Columbia University (NY)

Best Medical Schools – Research

1. Harvard University (MA)

2. Stanford University (CA)

3. Johns Hopkins University (MD)

4. University of California—San Francisco

5. University of Pennsylvania (Perelman)

Best Engineering Schools

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. Stanford University (CA)

3. University of California—Berkeley

4. California Institute of Technology

5. Carnegie Mellon University (PA) (tie)

5. University of Michigan—Ann Arbor (tie)

Best Nursing Schools – Master's

1. Duke University (NC)

2. Johns Hopkins University (MD)

3. University of Pennsylvania

4. Emory University (GA)

5. Ohio State University

Best Education Schools

1. Harvard University (MA)

2. Stanford University (CA)

3. University of California—Los Angeles (tie)

3. University of Pennsylvania (tie)

3. University of Wisconsin—Madison (tie)