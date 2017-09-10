Even though the Chicago Bears lost 23-17 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, running back Tarik Cohen certainly gave fans something to talk about.

The running back, who rushed for 66 yards and caught eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, turned a lot of heads during the game, and after the game he generated even more attention for who he compared himself and fellow running back Jordan Howard to.

“To be able to play with that type of back is like playing in Cleveland with Isaiah Thomas and LeBron right now,” he said.

The duo certainly provide an intriguing combination, as Howard is a physical runner and Cohen moves around the field with quickness and ease, but the rookie was quick to compliment and praise his teammate for being one of the underappreciated stars of the NFL.

“People don’t give him the credit he needs,” Cohen said. “He was the second leading rusher last year and he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He’s incredible.”

Even though the duo combined for 179 all-purpose yards, the Bears still came up short in their defeat at the hands of the Falcons.