South Shore Line Train Derails in Chicago

A South Shore Line train headed to Chicago derailed in the city’s Loop Tuesday afternoon.

Between 2:30 and 2:40 p.m., westbound train number 18 derailed as it approached Millennium Station, located at the corner of Randolph St. and Michigan Ave., according transit police Chief Bob Byrd.

The rear two cars of the passenger train derailed "at a slow speed going into the station," Byrd said.

Two passengers sustained minor injuries, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District spokesman John Parsons. Further details on the injuries were not immediately available.

All passengers were able to safely exit the train, which was scheduled to arrive at 2:14 p.m. after departing the South Bend Airport station in northwest Indiana at 12:49 p.m.

All east and westbound trains were blocked ahead of the evening rush hour, Byrd said, adding that the agency was awaiting a heavy-duty crane to pick up the cars and rerail them.

It was not clear how long trains would be halted but delays were expected to last "throughout the evening," Byrd said.



South Shore tickets will be honored until further notice on the Electric District line, which was experiencing delays of approximately 15 to 20 minutes, according to Metra.

South Shore Line officials were also attempting to set up shuttle service from the Metra Electric District's Kensington station to Indiana, Parsons said.

