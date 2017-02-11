The Shedd Aquarium is showing the love. All weekend through Valentine's Day, the Chicago institution is waiving its entrance fee.

From Feb. 10-14, Illinois residents will receive free general admission (normally $30.95 for adults and $21.95 per child) as part of the Illinois Resident Discount Days program.

Visitors can also upgrade to a "Total Experience Pass," giving access to more exhibits and shows, for a discounted rate of $9 (normally $39.95 for adults and $30.95 for children).

In order to take advantage of the deal, Illinois residents must present a valid ID upon entrance.

If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry - the Shedd is also offering discount days on Feb. 21, 27 and 28, as well as several others throughout the year.

And the Shedd isn't the only Museum Campus attraction offering a discount.

The Field Museum is giving all Illinois residents free basic admission through the entire month of February.

Like the Shedd, visitors must present a form of ID to get in for free, and some events cost extra, but are available at a discounted rate.

The Adler Planetarium is also offering a similar deal from Feb. 20-24.