After three straight subpar starts, White Sox ace Jose Quintana will be looking to turn things around on Friday night against the Cleveland Indians.

After going 5-4 on their last road trip, the Chicago White Sox will return home to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night when they welcome the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians to the South Side.

In the series, the Sox will have to face some of the Indians’ best hurlers, including Corey Kluber, and they’ll also have to deal with the return of Jason Kipnis, who will make his 2017 season debut for the Tribe.

Friday 7:10 p.m.:Quintana (0-3) vs. Kluber (1-1)

Friday’s game will have plenty of story lines, and both pitchers figure prominently in that mix. Both hurlers come into the game with an ERA north of six, as Jose Quintana’s has ballooned up to 6.75 through his first three starts and Corey Kluber’s isn’t much better at 6.38 after three starts.

The game will also be noteworthy as Jason Kipnis, who terrorized the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, makes his regular season debut after missing the team’s first 15 games with a chest injury. The infielder will bat sixth and play second base for the Indians, who are looking to keep pace in the American League Central.

Saturday 6:10 p.m.:Shields (1-0) vs. Carrasco (1-1)

There were plenty of questions surrounding Shields coming into this season, and he has answered all of them and more as he’s posted a 1.62 ERA and is striking out nearly a batter per inning through his first three starts of the regular season.

The big concern for Shields is that he is still walking plenty of hitters, with 10 free passes issued through 16 innings of work, but he’s also struck out 16 batters in that time, meaning that he’s pitching away from contact, and that could be a good thing for him since he plays his home games in a very hitter-friendly park.

Sunday 1:10 p.m.: Holland (1-2) vs. Salazar (1-1)

Currently leading the league in batting average, Avisail Garcia is off to an incredible start for the Sox, and his strong effort has helped propel the team in the early going. He went 1-for-4 and hit a double against Danny Salazar in a meeting between the teams earlier this season, and the outfielder will hope to continue that success on Sunday.

On the mound, Derek Holland is going to be looking to replicate his success against the Indians in that very same game, as he allowed just one hit and struck out four in six innings of work. In his last start he scattered nine hits and gave up two earned runs in four and two thirds innings, and he’ll have to try to limit his pitch count so that he can get deeper into the game in the series finale.