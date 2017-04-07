A new report named the safest private or non-profit four-year colleges in each state based on a study of crimes on college campuses.

Driven by electronic security company ADT, the report tallied crimes reported by the schools in the categories of violent crime, property crime and violence against women.

The report "weighed the crimes by severity and divided the school’s crime score by enrollment to calculate total per-capita crime."

The calculation was used for schools across the country, determining the "safest" in every state.

Northeastern Illinois University took that honor in Illinois. "Once you arrive, feel safe throughout your degree with N-Safe, NEIU’s rapid emergency notification system, and its thorough safety guides for everyone from cyclists to web users," the report finds.

Illinois runners up were listed as Saint Xavier University in Chicago and Dominican University in River Forest.

See other Midwest schools below. View the full list here.

Illinois: Northeastern Illinois University (Chicago, IL)

Runners up:

Saint Xavier University, Chicago

Dominican University, River Forest

Indiana: Indiana University-Kokomo (Kokomo, IN)

Runners up:

Indiana University-Southeast, New Albany

Purdue University-North Central Campus, Westville

Wisconsin: Concordia University-Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

Runners up:

Viterbo University, La Crosse

Edgewood College, Madison

Michigan: Baker College of Flint (Flint, MI)

Runners up:

Baker College of Muskegon, Muskegon

Baker College of Jackson, Jackson

Minnesota: St. Catherine University (Saint Paul, MN)

Runners up:

Metropolitan State University, Saint Paul

University of Minnesota-Crookston, Crookston

Iowa: Morningside College (Sioux City, IA)

Runners up:

Clarke University, Dubuque

Iowa State University, Ames