Chicago Police Officer Shoots Person on Southwest Side

A Chicago police officer shot a person on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers approached a group of males who were drinking in the 5600 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

When the officers walked up to the group, they noticed one of the males had a handgun, officials said.

An “armed confrontation ensued” between the person with the gun and one of the officers, according to police, and the officer discharged his weapon.

Authorities said the male subject, whose age was not released, sustained a graze wound to the neck and was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

No officers were injured and a weapon was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, as is customary in all police-involved shootings.

The Independent Police Review Authority continues to investigate.