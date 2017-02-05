Multiple luxury vehicles were stolen from car dealerships in Evanston and Naperville, police said. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Authorities are investigating the theft of five luxury vehicles from a dealership in suburban Evanston early Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the Autobarn Volkswagen dealership in the 1000 block of Chicago Ave. around 12:16 a.m. Friday for a report of "loud individuals in the alley," Evanston police said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to find anyone in the alley, but in checking the premises, they discovered that a glass door was broken out and one of the overhead bay doors of the dealership was open.

No one was inside the dealership, police said, but officers found an unoccupied vehicle left running, and the office where the car keys were kept had been broken into.

The dealership's management was notified, and confirmed that a total of five vehicles were stolen: Four BMWs, X4, 335, X2 and X3 models, and one Porsche.

A short time later, Chicago police notified Evanston authorities that two unoccupied BMWs from the dealership had been recovered near Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton Ave in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The Porsche and another BMW were found later Friday, according to police, while a 2013 white BMW X3 remains missing.

Surveillance video from the dealership showed six people enter the facility, while police released images of three suspects in the incident.

Surveillance images of three suspects in the theft of five luxury vehicles from a dealership in suburban Evanston early Friday

Photo credit: Evanston Police Department

No one is in custody and authorities continue to investigate, canvassing for video both near the dealership and at locations where the vehicles were recovered.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Evanston Police Department at (847) 866-5000 or text CRIMES (274637) with EPDTIP in the message line.