CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 10: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears call signals against the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have maintained that Mike Glennon will be their starting quarterback ever since they signed him this spring, but a new face was under center with the first team for at least a portion of Wednesday's practice.

At Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall, head coach John Fox confirmed that Mitchell Trubisky took reps with the first team, but said there is no change in the depth chart.

“This was our last chance to get a look at him with the ones,” Fox said. "Mike will start the game and play the first half, then Mitch will come in. This was something we had planned for some time."

Fox said that Glennon will start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, playing the first half of the game.

"It was made clear to me that the depth chart didn't change," Glennon said. "It's just one series with the one's."

Trubisky will play the second half of the game with the Bears' starters, and Fox hopes that he will get to play against Tennessee's starters.

“I was excited, but it shouldn’t make a difference how I approach this," he said about the announcement. "It’s all about reps, and the more I can get the better it’ll be. It went well. I’m just going to go out and try to make my teammates better.”

Trubisky, the second-overall pick in the NFL Draft this spring, has played as the third-string quarterback in each of the Bears’ first two preseason games, but his strong performance has left some pundits and fans calling for him to ascend to the starter’s role for the team’s first regular season game.

Despite those sentiments, Fox insisted that there has been no change in the plan to start the season.

“Right now Mike Glennon is the starter. I'll leave it at that," Fox said.

So far this preseason Trubisky has completed nearly 73 percent of his passes for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his two appearances. He ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in the league in completion percentage, yards per game, and quarterback rating in the preseason.

Meanwhile, Glennon has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 109 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.