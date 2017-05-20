The Chicago White Sox hit the jackpot on the international free agent market as they have reportedly signed Luis Robert, and one of the team’s biggest stars helped make the signing happen.

That star is first baseman Jose Abreu, who helped to woo his fellow Cuban by participating in a video pitch that was shown to Robert. The 19-year old was one of the top international free agents on the market, and Abreu’s help apparently got him to agree to sign on the South Side.

“I just told him that the White Sox organization was a great organization, that this is an organization that will take care of the Cuban players and has a high respect for us, and that it would be very special to have him playing with us,” Abreu told media in Seattle ahead of the White Sox game on Saturday night.

Abreu and Roberts aren’t the only Cuban-born players the White Sox have been able to land. Throughout their history the team has gotten some big name players to sign in Chicago, including Minnie Minoso and Alexei Ramirez, and they also acquired another one in a trade during the offseason when they got Yoan Moncada in a swap with the Boston Red Sox.

Robert’s deal, which has not been officially announced yet, is reported to be in the $25 million range, with Jeff Passan reporting that after taxes the deal is worth around $45 million.