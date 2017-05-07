Javier Baez Home Run Baffles Aaron Hicks

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez smacked a majestic home run against the New York Yankees on Sunday night, and one member of the Bronx Bombers had the most hilarious reaction to the long ball.

That player is outfielder Aaron Hicks, who was in left field when Baez blasted the ball over his head. Unfortunately for Hicks, he had absolutely no idea where the baseball was, and all he could offer was a pair of shrugged shoulders as the towering home run cleared his head.

Here is the video:

The home run, Baez's fourth of the season, ended up tying the game at 1-1 as the Cubs tried to salvage at least one game from the Yankees in the series.