Javier Baez Unloads On Mammoth Grand Slam vs. Reds

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez has a knack for hitting big-time home runs, and he added another impressive one to his collection against the Cincinnati Reds.

The home run, a grand slam, came in the first inning of Thursday's tilt against the Reds at Wrigley Field. With the bases loaded, Baez came up and absolutely unloaded on a pitch, hitting it just short of the left field video board:

The grand slam was the first of Baez's career at Wrigley Field and the third he's hit overall. It's also the second grand slam the Cubs have hit this season, and both have come against the Reds, as Willson Contreras hit one at the Great American Ballpark earlier this season.

Unfortunately for Baez, he has a long way to go to catch the top grand slam hitter of all-time, as former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez pounded an astounding 25 of them during his big league career.