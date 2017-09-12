Surveillance footage captured two people who authorities said have targeted Hispanic victims in a lottery scam at grocery stores in the western suburbs.

The offenders have struck three times, succeeding twice, according to the Glendale Heights Police Department.

Two of the incidents have occurred at a Wal-Mart, located at 314 W. Army Trail Rd. in Bloomingdale, while the third took place at the La Rosita Grocery Store at 500 North Ave. in Glendale Heights.

Working in pairs, officials said the suspects approach victims by telling them they won the lottery, but need money to claim their prize.

The duo, either a man and a woman or two men, then convinces the victims to give them money in return for a portion of the lottery winnings, according to police.

The suspects then take the victims to their respective banks, authorities said, where they withdraw a large sum of money and hand it over.

The first victim gave the scammers $24,000, while the second lost $10,000, according to police. The third victim was saved from losing any money when the bank refused to issue the cash.

Officials said the victims were then tricked into going to another location, where they were dropped off and left.

The offenders are Hispanic and have targeted elderly Hispanic people, according to police, speaking in Spanish throughout the encounters.

No one is in custody in connection with these incidents, as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the offenders is asked to contact Glendale Heights Police at (630) 260-6070.