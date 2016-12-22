An Illinois man wanted for “cold-bloodedly” killing two men in Milwaukee over the summer and leaving his 18-month-old daughter at the scene has been added to the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Terry A.D. Strickland, 24, is wanted on charges of homicide and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Strickland has close family and friends in Chicago and may be in the area, FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon told NBC 5

On July 17, Milwaukee Police officers responded to a residence in the 3500 block of N. 26th Street after receiving multiple calls of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Maurice Brown Jr., 38, and Michael Allen Reed, 39, in front of the residence.

"It was vicious," Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It was unnecessary."

Before the shootings, Strickland was in a group of men arguing in front of the home, authorities said. Witnesses say Strickland was armed and began firing into the group—killing Reed and Brown.

"Neither individual posed the slightest threat to Mr. Strickland, but they paid with their lives for occupying the same space," Flynn told the newspaper.

Strickland was seen speeding away in a black SUV and left behind his young daughter in the home, authorities said.

Flynn told the Journal Sentinel Strickland had been arrested previously in the year for reportedly pointing a gun at someone—but the victim did not cooperate and charges were never filed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Strickland after he was charged with homicide on July 28, according to the FBI.

On Oct. 7, Strickland was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued for him by the United States District court, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI, and anyone who sees him should call 911.