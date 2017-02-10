Eagles Gearing Up to Take Run at Bears Receiver: Report

The Chicago Bears will have some big decisions to make as they construct their roster for the 2017 season, and if they say goodbye to one of their biggest potential free agents, another team is waiting to swoop in and grab him.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, that team lurking in the shadows is Philadelphia, and the player that they are targeting to put in Eagles colors next season is wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Here is what La Canfora had to say:

“Several league sources anticipate the Eagles being in on Alshon Jeffery, and Philadelphia was aggressive in exploring trade options in-season on other receivers as well, like Torrey Smith, and they need to add more than one pass catcher this offseason.”

Jeffery is poised to hit free agency in March unless the Bears use the franchise tag on him for the second year in a row or if the Bears sign him to a long-term contract before then. The latter scenario seems unlikely, as the team has tried and failed to sign him to a deal in the past, but with the clock ticking, there’s always a chance that it could happen.

If Jeffery does hit the free agent market, there’s little doubt that he’ll be one of the most sought after free agents, and he’ll likely be the top wide receiver available. Plenty of teams with cap space could go after him, with potential playoff contenders like the Colts, Titans, and even the Packers all in a position to potentially add on his salary to bolster their chances.