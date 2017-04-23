Robber Leaves Bomb-Like Device at South Suburban Grocery Store: Police | NBC Chicago
Robber Leaves Bomb-Like Device at South Suburban Grocery Store: Police

    Authorities are investigating a bizarre armed robbery involving what appeared to be a pipe bomb left at a south suburban grocery store on Saturday.

    Around 10:45 a.m., Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said officers responded to a call of a robbery at the Food 4 Less in the 1000 block of E. Sibley Blvd.

    Officials said the suspect displayed a weapon and demanded money, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

    "The offender, when he left, he left behind an item that appeared to be a bomb or explosive device," Collins said.

    The Cook County Sheriff’s Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and employees could be seen outside the store following an evacuation.

    No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

    No one is in custody and authorities continue to investigate.

