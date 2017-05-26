After the Chicago Cubs toppled the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Thursday it was time to hit the road—“Anchorman” style.

The Chicago Cubs turned heads and dazzled fans with their "Anchorman" inspired suits on Thursday afternoon, and their fashion choices have been immortalized on a new baseball card.

The themed road trip is the first of the season for the Cubs, and saw the team dress up in some incredible 70's inspired suits.

The Topps trading card company responded quickly to the players' creativity, and they featured Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber on an epic baseball card:

The trip, which will see the Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, is the first themed road trip of the season for the Cubs. Players were tasked with capturing the essence of the 2004 film "Anchorman," which starred Will Ferrell and Steve Carrell.

Over the years, Cubs manager Joe Maddon has concocted some really interesting road trip ideas, including last year's "Zany Minimalist" trip and 2015's pajama trip, which occurred after Cubs hurler Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter against the Dodgers.