Sometimes it pays to be hip to internet trends, and thanks to President Donald Trump’s latest viral tweet, Chicagoans can get a discount at a popular Windy City night spot.

That spot, SafeHouse Chicago, is located just off of the Magnificent Mile, and for patrons who visit the spy-themed restaurant between now and Friday, we have a special code word to use during your visit.

According to a press release issued by the club, patrons who come in and use the code word “Covfefe” will get 20 percent off of their orders when they utter the phrase to their servers.

"Covfefe," which was used in a misspelled Trump tweet late on Tuesday night, has taken on a life of its own on Wednesday, and SafeHouse is the latest establishment to take advantage of the fad.

“After President Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covefe,” at 12:06 a.m. this morning, the country rushed to decipher the meaning of this strange new “word,” the release reads. “(We) understand more than most that sometimes it is necessary to use code words.”

For those looking to take advantage of the establishment’s deal, there is one catch: you still have to figure out the password to be allowed in the front door.