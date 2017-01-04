2 Chicago-Area Dogs to Play in 'Puppy Bowl'

Next month, two rescue dogs from the Chicago area will compete in the country’s cutest sports competition.

Animal Planet will host its 8th Annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 5, with the epic matchup between “Team Ruff” and “Team Fluff” kicking off at 2 p.m. CST.

A Bernese Mountain mix puppy named Foster will join the competition from Chicago rescue organization One Tail At A Time.

Foster is a fighter, according to OTAT president Heather Own.

Owen says when Foster was first born, he and his litter mates contracted Canine Parvovirus, a viral illness that can be life-threatening.

Thanks to the hard work of vets and volunteers, all of the puppies were able to recover from the highly contagious disease.

The second Chicago-area pooch to join the Puppy Bowl is Slippers from Help Save Pets in suburban Plainfield.

The Pomeranian-Havanese mix will play on team Fluff.

The shelter says Slippers made such an impression during the taping of this year’s Puppy Bowl in New York City, one family adopted her on the spot.

The Puppy Bowl will feature 39 dogs from rescues and shelters across 22 states.

While Slippers and Foster have both been adopted, the organizations still have plenty of other animals up for adoption.