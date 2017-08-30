Chance the Rapper is putting down his microphone and putting on his apron.

The beloved Chicago hip-hop artist will man the grills during the opening of the new Nando’s Peri-Peri chicken at Lake Street and Michigan Avenue next week.

Chance is expected to deliver grilled chicken to fans and “speak about the importance of supporting Chicago public schools and nurturing local talent” Tuesday.

All proceeds from sales between Sept. 5-7 will be donated to Chance’s charity SocialWorks, which aims to empower Chicago youth.

“Nando’s has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire,” Chance said in a statement. “Besides, they make damn good chicken, so I hope everyone will come out and eat some peri-peri chicken and help us raise money for SocialWorks.”

The new restaurant opens for business Monday at 11 a.m. Its grand opening will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.