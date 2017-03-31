Following his commitment to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, Chance the Rapper on Friday said he plans to make a "major announcement about his efforts to support Chicago Public Schools."

Following his commitment to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, Chance the Rapper on Friday said he plans to make a "major announcement about his efforts to support Chicago Public Schools."

The announcement is planned for 2:30 p.m. at Robeson High School in Chicago.

Earlier this month, Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, revealed he would donate $1 million to CPS as the underfunded district continues to languish amid the state’s ongoing budget impasse.

Chance the Rapper Donates $1M to Chicago Schools

Following a meeting last week with Gov. Bruce Rauner, Chicago musician Chance the Rapper announced Monday that he’s donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools as the underfunded district continues to languish amid the state’s ongoing budget impasse. LeeAnn Trotter reports. (Published Monday, March 6, 2017)

He also said his not-for-profit, Social Works, would be accepting further donations on its website. For every $100,000 raised on the site, Bennett promised to chip in an additional $10,000.

The Chicago emcee said he would start by donating $100,000 to 10 CPS schools, including Westcott Elementary.

“Y’all wanna hear some Good news,” Bennett tweeted Thursday before releasing the full list of schools.

Bennett said the funding — which comes from recent concert ticket sales — is a "call to action."

"This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about posturing," Bennett told reporters Monday. "This is about taking care of the kids."

Bennett also recently said he's looking for an intern.