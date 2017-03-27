Chance The Rapper announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation during a news conference at the Westcott Elementary School, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. The Grammy-winning artist is calling on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to use executive powers to better fund Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern with experience “putting together decks and writing proposals,” the musician posted on Twitter Monday.

“I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals,” he wrote, adding the email address ctinternsubmissions@gmail.com.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennet, did not elaborate on what specifically the intern would be working on—but that didn’t stop a torrent of applications from coming his way, mostly on Twitter.

Applications came from the likes of Olympic divers like Riley McCormick who said he’s now a second-year law student in Chicago.

“Have lots of experiencing dealing with the media and background in entertainment and contract law,” McCormick tweeted, followed by the hashtag #TakeAChanceOnRiley.

Adam Singer, whose verified account profile says he is an analytics advocate for Google, tweeted at Chance “yo I can make you some hot beats.”

Others tweeted images of their resumes, argued about the issue of paid and unpaid internships, or, as was the case with a New York Times social media editor, tweeted a gif from the hit film “Mean Girls.”

The rapper did not immediately respond to request for comment on the nature of the internship.

Bennet recently made headlines and received praise from the likes of Michelle Obama after donating $1 million to cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools.

“While I’m frustrated and disappointed in the governor’s inaction, that will not stop me from continuing to do all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable resource—it’s children,” Bennet said at a press conference announcing the donation.

After his meeting with Rauner earlier this month, Bennett, who attended Jones College Prep, slammed the governor for vetoing $215 million in CPS funding last December.

Bennet also announced his organization, Social Works, will be accepting donations for CPS where he will match every $100,000 raised with an additional $10,000.