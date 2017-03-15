Burglars are using what police say is a stolen cable company’s van to transport their ill-gotten goods from the homes of Chicagoans. Chris Hush reports.

Two crimes in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood occurred nearby one another in the 2200 blocks of West Mclean Avenue and North Leavitt Street Tuesday.

One of the break-ins occurred around 9:20 a.m. when a witness saw two men enter a garage and remove a bicycle and a tool box, police said. The two men were then confronted by the witness who fled to a truck that police said was stolen.

Michelle Maher was cleaning up after her young kids inside her home in the neighborhood when her neighbor caught the van on camera. Maher says the men driving it disguised themselves as workers to break into her garage.

“You always feel invaded and it’s scary and it’s frustrating,” she said.

She said the burglars showed up in broad daylight and forced the garage open while she was home.

A few doors down, home surveillance video captured a man waiting for the family to leave their home before breaking in.

Some residents in the area say they aren’t surprised by the crime—while the Ald. Scott Waguespack says he’s trying to raise awareness.

“Our big push is neighbors and businesses have to be extremely aware of what’s going on and share information,” Waguespack said.

On top of more police patrols, he’s pushing for residents to install cameras and use social media to share images and information.

“I try to be cautious, but not live in fear,” Lindsay Payne said.

Chicago police were able to identify the plates of the stolen van but say no one is in custody for the crimes and could not confirm if they were connected.