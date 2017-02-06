Two people were found shot to death inside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday morning, according to police.

Around 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot inside a residence in the 2500 block of W. 46th St. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, authorities said.

There they discovered a man and woman who had been had been shot to death.

The woman was 33 years old and had been shot in the torso, according to police. Officials said the man, a documented gang member whose age was unknown, was shot in the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately confirm the fatality, and further information about the victims' identities was not immediately available.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and authorities continue to investigate.