Brewers Reportedly Miffed at Cubs Over Rescheduled Game

The Chicago Cubs got a "one-time exemption" to play a Friday night game at Wrigley Field next week, and their opponent is apparently upset about the decision.

According to Brewers beat writer Tom Haudricourt, the Brewers "vigorously objected" the Cubs moving the time of the Sept. 8 game between the teams from 1:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.:

The Brewers' objections stem from the fact that the Cubs play a night game in Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, while Milwaukee has that day off on their schedule. The extra travel for the Cubs would have conceivably given the Brewers a big advantage, but it's been taken away from them now thanks to a deal between the Cubs and the city of Chicago.

This isn't the first time that the Brewers have been angry at the Cubs this season. In late May, the Brewers cried foul when they cancelled a game at Wrigley Field because of forecasted rain, which never arrived.